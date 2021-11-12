Fans of Juice WRLD are in for a new treat next month. The late rapper’s team announced that his second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, is set to arrive on December 10. It’s seemingly the first of a trilogy of projects that his estate said his supporters would receive in the future. At the time of the announcement, it was revealed that a project called The Party Never Ends would be the first release out of the three, but the estate’s plans may have changed. Nonetheless, new music is on the way and it started with “Already Dead.”

The new track is an eerie beginning to the rollout of Fighting Demons, Juice’s first posthumous album since 2020’s Legends Never Die. “There was nothing Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” the late rapper’s mother Ms. Carmela Wallace said in a statement about the upcoming posthumous release. “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art.”

She added, “We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor.” LiveFree999.org is the organization that was created to honor the late rapper and help those struggling with addiction.

