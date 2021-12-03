The music world is just a week away from the release of Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons. It’s a project that was announced by the late rapper’s mother Ms. Carmela Wallace and his estate last month. “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come,” Wallace wrote in a statement. “Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art.”

The latest track to get pulled from that “astonishingly deep catalog of music” is Juice’s “Wandered To LA” with Justin Bieber. The new song sees both artists wide-eyed and curious for the good and bad things that await them in the future. “Wandered To LA” is the second single from Fighting Demons as Juice’s team released “Already Dead,” an eerie single, to kick off the project’s promotional campaign last month.

“Wandered To LA” comes after Ms. Carmela Wallace shared a heartbreaking birthday letter to the late rapper who would have turned 23 years old on December 2. “If you were here, I am sure that I would have said something like how it seemed like just yesterday that you were born,” she wrote in part. ” I know that I would have told you how proud I was of the man you became and your commitment to changing lives. I miss celebrating your birthday and all the good times that we shared. I have so many wonderful memories of you that will live in my heart forever.”

You can listen to Juice and Bieber’s “Wandered To LA” above.

Fighting Demons is out 12/10 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.