This past Friday, Juice WRLD estate and record label released the late rapper’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, which featured appearances from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, Eminem, and BTS’ Suga. They also dropped a new video for the album’s intro track, “Burn,” which finds Juice in the studio with friends as he raps about his battles with addiction and anxiety. It also shows an asteroid attacking Earth, leaving people scrambling for shelter as the world around them burns.

Juice’s “Burn” video and Fighting Demons arrive ahead of the upcoming HBO Max documentary Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss, which will premiere on the platform on December 16 and delves into his struggles with mental health. “When you’re a fan of this sh*t, you look at it from a certain perspective,” he can be heard saying in a trailer for the upcoming film. “But when you’re in it, you see it for what it really is. I’m still happy I could change the world, but… It’s not what it looks like.”

He continues, “If you’ve got anxiety [or] depression, they all look at you like you’re crazy; that’s not how it should be [but] that’s how it is, and that needs to change. And hopefully I’m one of those people that could bring that change.”

You can watch the video for “Burn” above.

Fighting Demons is out now via Grade A Productions and Interscope. Get it here.