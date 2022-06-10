Actress and singer Julee Cruise has died at age 65. Known for her collaborations with film director David Lynch and The B-52s, Cruise had a chilling, brooding voice that added a surreal element to every project she was a part of.

Per The Guardian, Cruise’s husband, Edward Grinnan, shared the news via Facebook earlier today.

“She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets,” Grinnan wrote. “She is at peace. I played her [B-52’s song] ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.”

Grinnan later confirmed to NPR that Cruise died by suicide after years of suffering from “lupus, depression, and alcohol and drug addiction”

Cruise’s voice found a fan in Lynch, who recruited her to sing the theme song, “Falling,” from Twin Peaks. She also collaborated with Lynch and composer Angelo Badalamenti for their Industrial Symphony No. 1 concert.

Since the announcement of her death, several of her fans and peers in the industry have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Julee Cruise today. Her angelic voice transported us all to another dimension. Now, she's floating among the angels. Sending love to her family, friends, and fans today. pic.twitter.com/95RCWVizMA — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) June 10, 2022

