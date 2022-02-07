The rumor mill was open this weekend, as some people noticed that Julia Fox unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and deleted some pictures of her and Ye (aka Kanye West). Naturally, the conclusion that many reached in light of that activity is that Fox and West’s relationship was facing some trouble. However, Fox addressed all this directly and assured all onlookers that there’s a perfectly good explanation for everything.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Fox said, “Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK? Suddenly, Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f*cking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.'”

Julia Fox explains why she deleted pics of her and Kanye West on her Instagram.👀 “I took the f*ckin photos down because i read the comments and everybody was like ‘oh my god, you clearly only posted the photos where you looked good in’” pic.twitter.com/eysxNvbxLd — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) February 7, 2022

Her latest Instagram post, a gallery of photos of herself and West, addresses that sort of feedback directly, as she wrote, “And of course special thanks to Ye [heart emoji] pics by @arnold_daniel. YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN [nail polish emoji].”

While West’s life story has new chapters to it every day, a majority of the tale will be told in the upcoming Jeen-Yuhs documentary series, which premieres on Netflix on February 16.