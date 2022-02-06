For the past couple of days, Kanye West has been very vocal on social media about the issues he’s having with Kim Kardashian. The rapper criticized his ex-wife for letting their daughter North West, use TikTok against his wishes. He also claimed that she wouldn’t let him bring their kids to a basketball game in Chicago. Kim only responded to the former claim, saying that West’s constant attacks against her are more harmful to North than TikTok. After he received some support from far right pundit Candace Owens, Kanye returned to Instagram to get some more things off his chest.

West shared a pair of Instagram posts that expanded on his stance against TikTok and voiced his frustration with not being able to see his children. In one post, which featured a screenshot of a text from Kanye that reads, “Send me Kim’s number,” he claims that Kim accused him of “putting a hit out on her” among other things.

YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER, SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT. I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS. THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING. NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER. THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES [WHETHER] IT’S GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP. IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.

The second post that West shared displayed a pair of text message screenshots, allegedly between Kanye and one of Kim Kardashian’s cousins, who attempted to offer him advice since they’re a single parent as well. However, it doesn’t go over well with Kanye, as he reveals in the post’s caption.

THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS. HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION. MY DAD DIDNT HAVE MONEY OR A [PUBLIC] VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP. I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE [WHOSE] KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED. I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED [ERRATIC]. I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE, IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK. A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN

You can view the posts from Kanye above.