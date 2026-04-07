Julia Wolf had a nice 2025. She released an album called Pressure, she dropped a remix EP, and she helped Machine Gun Kelly cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.” Soon, it’ll be time for her to take the stage, as today (April 7), she announced the Deep End World Tour, which runs from September to November and hits North America, the UK, and Europe.

Tickets will be available beginning with a pre-sale on April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. A general on-sale for all remaining tickets will follow on April 0 at 10 a.m. local time. More information on tickets can be found here.

Wolf says in a statement:

“I’m so excited to finally be able to come back to North America, the UK, and Europe to do my own headline tour! I can’t wait to have a room full of people singing my songs and to play some new ones for everyone as well!”

Check out Wolf’s tour dates below.