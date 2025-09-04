Justin Bieber’s Swag was a surprise album: He announced the project in July and it was out the next day. Well, it turns out there’s a Swag II and it’s also a sudden drop: Bieber announced it today (September 4) and it’ll be out at midnight as part of Friday’s new releases.

Bieber shared a variety of teasing posts on Instagram, mostly photos and videos of various billboards and signage announcing the album. He also shared what appears to be the cover art, which, like Swag before it, is minimal, but this time a bright pink instead of a dark black. He also posted a photo of two houses next to each other, one black and one pink and purple, comparing his albums to them, perhaps suggesting that Swag II will have a brighter sound than the original Swag.

Presumably, the new album was recorded at Iceland’s Flóki Studios, where he recorded Swag. Flóki Studios Director Wade Koeman recently told Uproxx, “I think some people, some artists, really excel and get into this place of creativity when all the distractions are gone. And that’s the idea of Flóki — you’re in the middle of nowhere in a place where, most of the time, you’ve never been. You’re just in this whole new environment and it’s beautiful and peaceful, yet it can be blizzarding and chaotic. It’s nature.”

Bieber also highlighted the studio and surrounding areas in his “First Place” video.