Kali‘s seemingly non-stop stream of “Area Codes” remixes continues. This time, she’s headed to the Windy City with breakout star Mello Buckzz for the “773 Remix” and she’s the perfect collaborator, spitting a flippant verse in which she asserts “he uppin’ paper to get a convo / You suck and f*ck for free.”

Kali’s latest remix on “Area Codes” arrives after the “850 Remix” tapped Tallahassee rising star Luh Tyler. While the original version of the single steadily creeps up on the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 33 as of this week’s list), Kali keeps pushing out remixes thanks to a built-in premise that allows for nearly infinite region-specific reworkings.

So far, she’s hit St. Louis with Sexxy Red for the “314 Remix,” the Bay Area for the “415 Remix with Lil Kayla, and New York City for the “718 Remix” with Kenzo B. Interestingly enough, the opening graphic for the latest remix features the 619 (San Diego, California), 971 (Portland, Oregon), and 305 (Miami, Florida) codes, which could be a hint for future remixes.

Meanwhile, Mello Buckzz is enjoying increasing buzz thanks to the assistance of her Atlantan compatriots Kali and Latto, who featured in Mello’s “Boom” video and brought viral attention with her cheetah-print twerking videos ahead of the video’s release.

Listen to the “773 Remix” of “Area Codes” above.

Kali is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.