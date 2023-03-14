Latto can’t help but be a constant topic across social media. Instead of fighting it, the “Lottery” rapper is learning to change the tide of the online chatter to fit her needs. Whether she’s putting her cooking skills on full display each and every Sunday evening for her Soul Food Sundays segment on TikTok or just taking a moment to chat with fans, the entertainer manages to fit in some time to browse online in between her recording sessions for her forthcoming projects.

Now, the musician is using her latest guest feature on Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz’s song “Mouskatool” to subtly clap back haters. Back in January, Latto went head-to-head with an online troll that accused her of wearing the same cheetah print panties. After recording a video of her intimates drawer, revealing her dozens of both washed and unopened leopard print undies, Latto took it a step further by listing the underwear she was photographed in on eBay. Before the listing was removed for violating the site’s used garment policy, it garnered over $100k in bids.

However, bringing the moment full circle, during the video shot for “Mouskatool,” proudly sports another cheetah print thong as her designer denim jeans sit halfway off of her voluptuous derriere. Although Latto doesn’t mention the panties directly, she holds nothing back as she twerks for the film crew, putting the article of clothing on full display.

Watch the clips below.

I’m obsessed with this video of Latto twerking. pic.twitter.com/zrgAAu27ns — Latto’s Destiny 🍒 (@LattosDestiny) March 12, 2023

y’all do all the Latto hating, but she ate tf outta dis… 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/q9pA7wcNt9 — day. (@daysfenty) March 12, 2023