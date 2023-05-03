Who Is Mello Buckzz? Everything To Know About The Chicago Rapper

Chicago-based drill rapper Mello Buckzz crashed into the hip-hip scene with serious force. The release of “Boom (Mouskatool),” which featured Amari Blaze, Kashh Mir, and Moni Da G, got the 21-year-old an influx of attention, even from prestigious publications like Pitchfork. It was followed by the even bigger “Boom Pt. 2,” which had the one and only Latto. That track boasts over a million streams on Spotify, and its music video has over three million views.

A spot on G Herbo‘s new mixtape Strictly 4 My Fans 2 is a big deal, too. Mello Buckzz is on the track “Outside” alongside fellow viral sensation GloRilla. It was released Friday, April 28, and it’s the only feature on the album aside for one with Drench on the opener “No Limit.” According to Book Club Chicago, Mello Buckzz took up rapping in 2020 and Herbo supported her from the start.

Latto even brought her out on stage on Coachella this year, where the two of them brought made the crowd go wild for “Boom Pt. 2.”

#COACHELA2023 DUMP 🥰🫶🏽 The Experience was amazing super blessed 🙏🏾 Big S/O To My Good Sus BIG LATTO for bringing me out HELLLOO 🤪 pic.twitter.com/FxaHiDL1Vw — Buckzz 🤑 (@MelloBuckzz) April 27, 2023

The latest material from Mello Buckzz is the song “Pretty Opp,” unleashed on Thursday, April 27, a two-minute ripper full of her signature confidence and wit: “Blackout like Halloween, they’ll think I’m Michael with a wig / I’ll make his body looking beehive with these shells these b*tches big.” She’s keeping the momentum going, that’s for sure.