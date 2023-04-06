Last year proved fruitful for Atlanta rapper Kali. With the release of her critically-acclaimed EP Toxic Chocolate, as well as landing XXL‘s coveted Freshman List, we knew she was no flash in the pan. Today (April 6), Kali is back with a gender-flipped spin on a Ludacris classic.

On her new single, “Area Codes,” Kali breaks down the roster of the many men waiting to see her when she touches down in their city.

Some of these contenders include “a white boy on my roster” who feeds her “pasta and lobster,” as well as a man “from the trap” who prefers to “stay off the map.”

“I got hoes / In different area codes / Everywhere I go / I call and they drop the lo’,” she raps over a snappy beat on the song’s chorus. Though there’s no direct sample of Ludacris’ “Area Codes,” the song sounds like an empowered version of his early hit, but for a new generation of ladies running the game.

In the accompanying video, she is joined by a flashy clique in a school setting, as she lays down the law, reminding the men that she can’t be tied down.

You can watch the video above.

Kali is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.