After releasing one of 2024’s best albums with Orquídeas, Kali Uchis is already back with another one: Sincerely, from earlier this month. She just got to show the project off on national TV, too: Last night (May 30), she delivered a dreamy performance of the doo-wop-inspired “All I Can Say” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In a recent interview, Uchis said of her new album, “The album is about the complexities of life and finding ways to find joy in life despite the world. Finding ways to appreciate every moment and not take life for granted. Treat every day special. It’s my most existential and honest work. It’s definitely the most beautiful body of work to me, and it’s going to be, for me, the most meaningful and impactful.”

Watch Uchis perform “All I Can Say” above and for more of her live, check out her upcoming tour dates below.