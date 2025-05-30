After releasing one of 2024’s best albums with Orquídeas, Kali Uchis is already back with another one: Sincerely, from earlier this month. She just got to show the project off on national TV, too: Last night (May 30), she delivered a dreamy performance of the doo-wop-inspired “All I Can Say” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
In a recent interview, Uchis said of her new album, “The album is about the complexities of life and finding ways to find joy in life despite the world. Finding ways to appreciate every moment and not take life for granted. Treat every day special. It’s my most existential and honest work. It’s definitely the most beautiful body of work to me, and it’s going to be, for me, the most meaningful and impactful.”
Watch Uchis perform “All I Can Say” above and for more of her live, check out her upcoming tour dates below.
Kali Uchis’ 2025 Tour Dates: The Sincerely, Tour
08/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
08/23 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
08/28 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
08/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/04 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/05 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/19 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sincerely, is out now via Capitol Records. Find more information here.