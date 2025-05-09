Kali Uchis’ Dreamy ‘All I Can Say’ Video Is A Romantic Fantasy

Kali Uchis’ new album, Sincerely, has arrived. After sharing the singles “Sunshine And Rain…” and “ILYSMIH,” she accompanies the release with the video for “All I Can Say,” a smooth throwback tune referencing Chicano Oldies culture. The doo-wop instrumental offers the perfect backdrop for Kali’s romantic swooning, and the dreamy black-and-white video finds her floating along through a string of romance tropes, from picking the petals from a rose to traipsing through an elegant ballroom dance.

Prior to the announcement of Sincerely, Kali told 10 Magazine that the project was inspired by a “life-altering event.” “The album is about the complexities of life and finding ways to find joy in life despite the world,” she elaborated. “Finding ways to appreciate every moment and not take life for granted. Treat every day special. It’s my most existential and honest work. It’s definitely the most beautiful body of work to me, and it’s going to be, for me, the most meaningful and impactful.”

“Listening back to the album after my life-altering event, I was able to hear so many things in the lyricism that fully encapsulate the way that I feel now,” she continued. “In a strange way, it’s like my soul and spirit were able to predict what was coming next. I’ve been able to heal myself through this album in a lot of ways. But I never knew that I was creating it for that purpose.”

Watch the video for Kali Uchis’ “All I Can Say” above.

Sincerely is out now via Capitol Records. Find more information here.