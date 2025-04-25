The Mother’s Day holiday is still weeks away. For Kali Uchis the day has an entirely new meaning. As a new mom, the “Sunshine & Rain…” singer will celebrate for the as a first-time mother. But Kali Uchis recently revealed the passing of her mom, which could bring forth another wave of intense emotions.

As she navigates those complex feelings, Kali Uchis is taking in the unconditional love she receives from her child with Don Toliver. On her new Sincerely single “ILYSMIH,” Kali Uchis bares it all, discussing her updated view on life, love, and family.

“For oncе in my life, I’m not alone anymore / See, my hеart had a dream to be a part of a family / Yeah, it took some time but this moment / Was worth all the pain / He’s living proof that dreams do come true / Look at you / I love you so much it hurts / And I can’t stop the tears, my baby’s really here / I love you so much it hurts / He showed me what my life was really worth / Down here on earth / And it hurts,” she sings.

In a statement, Uchis spoke about letting the public into her ever evolving world through the record. “‘ILYSMIH’ is me sharing a piece of my heart with the world,” she said. “Living a life that is rich in love and inner peace hasn’t come easy. I hope this song will find anyone who needs it.”

Sincerely is out 5/9 via UMG. Find more information here.