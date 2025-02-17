Kali Uchis’ latest album, Orquídeas was a major success last year (it was named one of the year’s top 50 albums on the 2024 Uproxx Music Critics Poll). So, good news: Its follow-up is not only on the way, but it’s finished.

On Instagram today (February 17), Uchis shared a gallery of photos and videos and wrote, “just turned in my album so let me get these pics off to celebrate the end of orquídeas.”

In a February 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, Uchis revealed she had already started work on her new album, which was described as her most “sad girl” project. She said of it, “There’s gonna be no collaborations. I want to do a whole album that’s just really, really vulnerable. It’s the most existential I’ve ever been.” She also hinted at a joint project with Toliver and said, “My intention is just to keep creating from the heart and making whatever I want to make. What I always aspire to do with my music is to be unpredictable. That’s what makes what I do fun. I want to keep people guessing.”

2024 was a pretty stellar year for Uchis outside of Orquídeas: In January, she announced she was pregnant with her and Don Toliver’s first baby together.