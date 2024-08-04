Kali Uchis has being enjoying mommy life alongside her partner and fellow musician Don Toliver. Back in March, the couple welcomed their baby boy into the world.

In June, Kali Uchis treated supporters to “Never Be Yours,” an oldie but goodie from the vault. But next week, the “Labios Mordido” singer is set to drop a new full musical offering. On Instagram, Kali Uchis announced her next album, Orquídeas Parte 2, along with its official release date.

“Orquídeas Parte 2 next Friday 8/9 💋,” she wrote.

The forthcoming body of work is the follow-up to Kali Uchis’ critically acclaimed, album Orquídeas, that hit streaming platforms in January.

The second half of the post’s caption provided a nugget of information about what fans should expect. “Young, Rich & In Love – The Kaytranada version,” she wrote. In the clip, followers got a taste of the infectious remix.

But don’t for a second think Orquídeas Parte 2 is just a bunch of electronic round-ups of past releases. In the comment section, fans asked for clarity about the upcoming project’s sound.

“Wait, is this gonna be various remixes or just this song,” asked a follower.

“This remix and some brand-new songs, hunny,” replied Kali Uchis.

Orquídeas Parte 2 is out 8/9 via Geffen. Find more information here.