Kali Uchis has a big year ahead of her. Her album Orquídeas is set to drop in a matter of hours, she’s performing at BottleRock Napa Valley this summer, and today (January 11), she revealed the biggest news of all: She announced she is pregnant with her and Don Toliver’s first baby together.

In a 30-second video shared on both Uchis and Toliver’s Instagram accounts, there’s professionally shot footage showing off Uchis’ baby bump, as well as clips of the couple at doctor’s appointments and clips of the two when they were kids themselves. Uchis captioned the post, “Starting our family [mending heart emoji] don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

It had been rumored for months that Uchis is pregnant, but now she has finally confirmed the news herself.

Toliver first confirmed he and Uchis were an item in 2021, saying, “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe.” He gushed about her in a 2023 interview with Nardwuar, saying, “She’s amazing. I love her artistry! Her artistry is beyond.”

During a REAL 92.3 LA interview, Uchis called starting her own family “one of my biggest goals in life,” noting that she’d ultimately like to have two kids.

The timing of the baby announcement makes this an especially exciting weekend for Uchis, whose new album is out on January 12.