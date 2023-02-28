Kali Uchis is worried about your health. The singer, who just recently dropped her new song “Moonlight,” is preparing to head out on her Red Moon In Venus Tour, but you might not want to buy a beer at the venue.

In a controversial Instagram Story, Uchis begged her fans to “stop drinking liquor” because of the “spiritual consequences.” She typed out her reasoning, explaining the way alcohol “takes us away from our purest selves.” Read her full conspiracy theory below.

“Please stop drinking liquor !!! There are spiritual consequences & no one can convince me otherwise. The root of the word ‘Alcohol’ comes from Arabic ‘al-kuhl’ which means ‘BODY EATING SPIRIT.’ In alchemy, alcohol is used to extract the soul essence of an entity. Hence its use in extracting essences for essential oil and sterilization. By consuming it into the body, it extracts the very essence of the soul, allowing the body to be more susceptible to LOW frequencies & even demonic energies. It takes us away from our purest selves & our Good soul that’s why it’s legal y’all they want you all to become alcoholics for real.”

Kali Uchis condemns the use of alcohol in new Instagram story: “Please stop drinking liquor !!! by consuming it into the body, it extracts the very essence of the soul, allowing the body to be more susceptible to LOW frequencies & even demonic energies” pic.twitter.com/4IxxrwuPDh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, on Twitter, gifs and memes involving alcohol are very much coming in clutch to encapsulate people’s feelings on the situation.

me at her concert next month pic.twitter.com/kNmse0hMAA — Liorenski (@veniceputo) February 28, 2023