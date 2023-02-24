Kali Uchis is gearing up for her new album, Red Moon In Venus. To celebrate, she dropped the dance-inspired “Moonlight,” which perfectly encapsulates the vibes Uchis has given this era.

On the track, Uchis switches between Spanish and English, as she details wanting to live in the moment. “I just wanna get high with my lover / Veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo / Kiss, kiss, looking dolly, I think I may go out tonight / I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight,” she sings on the shimmery chorus.

“You always go out of your way / To show me that I’m your priority / Find out how it feels to let go of everything, be free / When you’re here with me,” Uchis notes later in the song.

It features production credits from Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, and Leon Michels, according to Genius.

The new song comes after Uchis had teased its release through some fiery social media photos. So far from her album, Uchis has also dropped the song “I Wish You Roses” and is set to perform on her tour starting in April.

Listen to Kali Uchis’ new song “Moonlight” above.

Red Moon In Venus is out 3/3 via Geffen. Pre-order it here.