Last weekend, Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori showed up to the 2025 Grammys red carpet. Ye wore a characteristically minimalist outfit, while Censori went beyond that by wearing essentially nothing, just a 99.99-percent transparent “dress” that didn’t really conceal any part of her body.

Now, Ye is pushing back on those who called the situation a “stunt.”

On X (formerly Twitter) today (February 7), Ye tweeted:

“Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu She been dressing naked for 2

years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt Every single b*tch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”

Ye does have a bit of a point in that Censori has been seen wearing exceptionally revealing outfits in public over the past couple years, well before the Grammys.

A couple hours earlier, he also wrote:

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SH*T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE B*TCHES PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID ASS WOKE PAWNS I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F*CK WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR.”

He wrote in another tweet:

“THIS N**** THAT WORKED FOR ME SAID HE WAS UNCOMFORTABLE WITH MY WIFES GRAMMY LOOK FIRED AND BLOCKED ITS MORE PEOPLE LOOKING FOR WORK THEN THEY ARE PEOPLE GIVING WORK.”

This comes amid a flurry of provocative tweets Ye has shared over the past few hours.