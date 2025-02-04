Yesterday (February 2), music’s biggest night went off without a hitch. While the 2025 Grammy Awards were filled with record-breaking wins (Beyoncé, Doechii, and Kendrick Lamar) and stellar performances (Doechii and Sabrina Carpenter), there is one moment that has left viewers talking–and it isn’t related to the broadcast.

Before the event’s start, Kanye West (Ye) and his wife, designer Bianca Censori made a splash on the red carpet. The couple’s signature minimalist (less is more) fashion trend continued. This go around Censori let it all hang out (literally) with a NSFW sheer dress. However, the pair never made it inside of Crypto.com Arena. Now, Ye is addressing the rumor he and Censori were escorted out due to Censori’s risqué outfit.

Over on Instagram in a now-deleted post (captured by TMZ), Ye slammed Don Lemon for supposedly starting the rumor. “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out of the Grammys,” he wrote. “Three decades of innovating music and they always k*on like this.”

Lemon wasn’t the only entity to make the claim. In a now-deleted post, ET also echoed the same sentiment. At this time, Don Lemon has not responded to Ye’s online statement.