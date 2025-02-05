As the world learned in 2024, engaging Kendrick Lamar in a rap battle may not be the best idea… unless you want everybody at the Grammys to rap along with a chart-topping diss track about you, specifically the part that suggests you engage in inappropriate conduct with minors. That said, Kanye West doesn’t seem to fear Lamar. In fact, Ye seems to believe that if he and Lamar came to rap-based blows, he would be the one to emerge on top.

In a new interview on the Download podcast, West said (here’s the clip):

“If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. This man does this. You know in Street Fighter, you get Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can’t beat that thing [laughs]? If you rap against Kendrick Lamar… like, Joe Budden said, ‘Never rap against Kendrick Lamar.’ If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a difficult task, but perhaps it’s something… I’m a psycho genius, so you know, it could be…”

Host Justin Laboy then concluded, “There you have it: Do not rap against Kendrick Lamar.” Kanye added, “Unless you’re a psycho genius like me.”

That said, he also indicated Drake could somehow mount a comeback against Lamar, saying, “You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song.”