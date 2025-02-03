Kanye West (Ye) sure knows how to make an entrance. Apparently, the “Carnival” rapper and producer is also great at bold exits.

Today (February 2), Ye and his wife, designer Bianca Censori decided to make a bold entrance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. With the Ye’s chart-topping record with Ty Dolla Sign, “Carnival,” nominated for Best Rap Song he hit the red carpet.

Although Ye lost out to Kendrick Lamar’s smash “Not Like Us,” he found another way to snatch attention. As Ye and Censori posed for photos, Censori dropped her luscious what appeared to be fur jacket, she revealed nothing but a sheer garment underneath (viewable here).

Shortly after the risqué moment, ET reported that Ye and Censori were escorted out. Users online began to speculate that Censori’s indecent exposure (viewable here) could be to blame.

However, Variety claims that rumor is false. An insider close to the matter told the outlet that Ye and Censori’s sudden exit after their red carpet appearance was their choice.

“[The rumors] are not true,” said the source. “[Ye and Bianca] walked the carpet, got in his car and left.”

Given Ye’s history of storming award show stages, his voluntary exit was probably for the best.