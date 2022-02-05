Lately, news stories about Kanye West have been mostly about his new relationship with either actress Julia Fox or about his upcoming album Donda 2. He even revealed the latter will be released on February 22. However, on Friday, Kanye took a moment to hop on Instagram and address a matter regarding his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their daughter North West. In the post, Kanye claimed Kim was letting North use TikTok against his wishes, but Kim quickly responded and said that West’s constant attacks against her are far more harmful to North than TikTok.

Kanye isn’t letting up though. In a new post on Instagram, he thanked far right pundit Candace Owens for “being the only noteworthy person” to defend his stance against North’s TikTok use. In a pair of tweets, Owens wrote, “There’s no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color.” She added, “Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as ‘obsession’ and ‘control.’ There are other creative outlets for kids.”

“THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE,” West wrote in his post thanking Owens. “THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE.” He continued, “I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN. MY CHILDREN MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR. I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S CAN STILL BE HEROES.”

Kanye and Owens have a history together. Back in 2018, he fell sway to her far right beliefs, only to turn on her in spectacular fashion. Every now and then they’ve patched things up, including when he was briefly booted from Twitter.