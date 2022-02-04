Kanye West
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Let North Use TikTok Against His Will

Kanye West has apparently taken issue with his daughter’s app usage, judging from a recent post he shared on Instagram. Posting a screenshot from the @KimAndNorth TikTok shared by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian their daughter North, Kanye wondered, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will?”

This is only Kanye’s latest incident of conflict with his ex, who he also recently claimed tried to bar him from North’s recent birthday party. This was, of course, after Kanye had threatened to beat up Kim’s new beau, Pete Davidson, but let’s face it: self-reflection has never been Kanye’s strong suit.

In a previous interview, he also railed against North’s TikTok use, saying, “Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.” While he says this is a case of “poking the bear” in order to discredit him, he’s kinda done that all on his own with stunts like his aborted, slapdashed political campaign (which was probably a smokescreen for the Republican candidate who tried to start an insurrection to overthrow the government).

It seems that even at his big age, Ye has yet to grasp the concept of women’s autonomy. If he hates what North is doing now, just wait ’til she’s a teenager.

