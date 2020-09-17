Getty Image
Kanye West Apparently Had Candace Owens Tweet For Him After His Temporary Twitter Ban

Kanye West has been a busy bee on Twitter recently, but especially yesterday. He spoke deeply about musicians not owning their master recordings, he shared his recording contracts page-by-page, and he posted a video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy Awards. He crossed the line with one of his tweets, though, in which he shared a journalist’s phone number. That resulted in him being temporarily blocked from tweeting, but it appears he found a way to communicate on the platform.

Last night, conservative political commentator Candace Owens shared a message that apparently came from Kanye himself, as she tweeted, “Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods.” She also included the hashtag “#FreeKanye.”

As for the offending tweet in question, it appears it had been deleted since yesterday afternoon. As CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy noted noted yesterday, in these situations, Twitter “hides tweets that break its rules from public view, and locks the account until the owner logs on and removes the tweet.” So, Kanye could regain his tweeting ability soon, if he hasn’t already. His most recent tweet was posted at 1:39 p.m. ET on September 16.

