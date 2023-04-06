Last year, it was reported that Kanye West‘s Donna Academy was shut down and then unexpectedly reopened shortly after. Now, TMZ reports that the school is allegedly being sued by two former teachers.

TMZ obtained a lawsuit by two female teachers — the only Black teachers working there — who were fired for calling out education, health, and safety violations. They claim their termination was due to retaliation and racial discrimination.

For starters, the only food being fed to students is apparently sushi, which has to be eaten off the floor, without any tables or chairs. Students are not permitted to bring any outside food or drink aside from water. West is allegedly spending $10,000 a week on sushi. They’re also not permitted any utensils. Also, no classes can take place on the second floor because West is “afraid of stairs.” Similarly, students aren’t allowed to wear jewelry because he “did not like jewelry.”

The dress code for students is that they must wear all black, which can be viewed in pictures on TMZ’s post. Nike and Adidas clothing is also forbidden. There’s also no janitor or a school nurse. The two teachers also alleged that their paychecks were often short up to $2,700.