The Kanye West fallout continues: Following Ye’s antisemitic comments, it appears his Donda Academy school is shitting down for the rest of the year.

An email supposedly sent to parents, reportedly obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, reads:

“Dear Donda Academy Families — We hope this email finds you well. First, we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, Thursday, October 27. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW. Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner. We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023, and we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courageous influencers and academic leaders of the next generation. Thank you for your support.”

Of course, a lot has been going on with West lately: Adidas cut ties with him, it’s estimated he’s no longer a billionaire because of that, Shechers kicked Ye out of their office, and Madame Tussauds kicked Ye’s wax figure out of their museum.