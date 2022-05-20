For some kids, simply getting a toy fire truck as a gift is the greatest thing ever. But Kanye West’s kids just leveled that dream wayyy up. That’s because Ye showed up to ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s house in a fire truck this week and took his two kids, eight-year-old North and six-year-old Saint to school in it. How dare you people question Kanye West’s ability to be a good father! This is next some next level Super Dad stuff.

The whole thing was captured in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Ye rolls up in the truck and North was in on the plan. He turns to his daughter and says “Did you tell Saint?” To which she replies, “Nope. Mom said it was a surprise.” Three year old Psalm hops on the truck and immediately sits behind the wheel and Kanye jokes with him, “When’d you learn to drive?” When they drive off, an elated North says, “We’re going to school in a fire truck!”

Kanye West took his kids to school on a fire truck 🚒 pic.twitter.com/TH83cC6wOL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 19, 2022

It’s a refreshing scene to see for West, whose troubling behavior earlier this year has seen him repeatedly take shots at Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. He openly said that he thought Davidson would get Kardashian “hooked on drugs” and famously depicted an animated version of Davidson getting kidnapped, buried, and turned into a plant in the “Eazy” video. In weathering the storm, Kardashian said she hoped that “we are the ‘co-parenting goals’ at the end of the day.” West seems to be doing his part with this over-the-top, but frankly, adorable, display

“I think sometimes people are kinda bashful to be super dads,” Kanye said. “Everybody wants to be a cool dad and sometimes you just gotta wear the fire hat. Sometime you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume.”