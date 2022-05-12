Kanye West has of course had a longstanding interest in fashion, which he has used to help define Kim Kardashian’s style. In fact, on a new episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian says in November 2021, she started dressing herself for the first time in a decade. She chose her own outfit for a 2021 event, which did not get positive feedback from Ye.

As Yahoo! reports, on the episode, Kardashian spoke about how she was “so nervous” to pick her look for WSJ Magazine‘s 2021 Innovator Awards but went with a faux leather look from her Skims x Fendi collection.

Kardashian said, “[Kanye] called me afterwards. He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

While we don’t know what specific The Simpsons image West sent to Kardashian, one Twitter user shared what looks like a good candidate:

Kanye sent Kim a picture of Marge Simpson in a dress similar to what she wore at the Wall Street Journal awards. Who wore it better? #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/rOnDHZTy0q — A Way 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Madgeison) May 12, 2022

Kardashian also noted, “I got to a point where I would ask [Kanye] for advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like, what do I wear?”

She also said elsewhere in the episode, “That’s his love language, is clothes. I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was, like, the last thing we had really in common. I’m trying to figure out, like, who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself? I was always, like, The Kardashians with my sisters and then I was, like, Kimye. Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?”