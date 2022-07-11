kanye west mask
Kanye West Made A Surprise Appearance At The Game’s LA Show To Perform ‘Eazy’

Kanye West hasn’t performed live for some months thanks to his dropping out of Coachella at the last moment, but fans of The Game got to see his return to the stage when he made an impromptu appearance during the Compton rapper’s show at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles Saturday night and performed his verse from their recent collaboration, “Eazy.” It was also the first time the duo has played the song live since its controversial debut in January.

The Game told the audience, “[Kanye] ain’t come to perform no songs. He told me how he was coming, he told me he was gonna be three minutes late – he said he might show up in the middle of the verse cause he got sh*t to do. I love you for always being there for me, man. You my motherf*ckin’ brother – he know it, I tell him in front of y’all.” Kanye, typically masked up, at first allowed his pre-recorded vocals to play but eventually grabbed a mic and performed. The Game followed up by bringing out Lil Wayne.

Kanye’s next billed performance will be at Rolling Loud in Miami on July 22. Incidentally, one of the last times he publicly performed was at Future’s Rolling Loud performance in San Bernardino last year.

