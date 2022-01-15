Lately, Kanye West has been in the news for a lot of things that aren’t related to music. He had quite an interesting date with Julia Fox and the two seemed to be going steady. His brand Yeezy Gap teamed up with Balenciaga for a new collection that will arrive at some point in the future. His Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs is set to drop on February 16. Long story short, Kanye is quite busy, and now comes his new single, “Eazy” featuring The Game.

It marks the pair’s first song together since 2016’s “Mula,” which appeared on The Game’s album Documentary 2. “Eazy,” which is driven by a sample of Eazy-E’s “Eazy Duz It,” is also produced by Hit-Boy and it marks his and Kanye’s first song together in years after they fell out nearly a decade ago.

But the most attention-grabbing aspect of the song comes when Kanye sends a shot at Pete Davidson. “God saved me from that crash,” he raps. “Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Kanye also addresses his and Kim Kardashian’s divorce. “N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever,” he says. “If we go to court, we’ll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis’, we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

Kanye also criticizes the Kardashians’ parenting style. “I got love for the nannies / But real family is better,” he raps. “The cameras watch the kids / Y’all stop takin’ the credit.” He also takes a moment to praise Julia Fox saying, “And my new b*tch bad / I know Illuminati mad.”

The new song comes after Kanye confirmed Donda 2 was in the works. It’s unknown when the project will arrive and if “Eazy” will appear on it.

You can listen to “Eazy” on Spotify here.