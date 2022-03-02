Festival season is just around the corner and with that comes the unveiling of various big name lineups. Coachella is set to be led by Kanye West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles while Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole lead the way for this year’s Governors Ball. A new announcement reveals that Coachella won’t be the only festival Kanye headlines this year. Rolling Loud just unveiled the lineup for their Miami festival and it’s led by not only Kanye, but also Kendrick Lamar, and Future.

All three artists at the forefront of this year’s Rolling Loud are expected to release albums at some point this year. Kanye is continuing work on Donda 2; he recently released an unfinished version of it. Meanwhile Kendrick and Future are completing their next works, which remain untitled and without a release date. Kendrick’s upcoming fifth album will be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment, a label he’s called home since 2004.

Other names that will make an appearance at this year’s Rolling Loud include Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, City Girls, Latto, and many more.

