Earlier this year, Kanye West’s Instagram page was a source of wildly erratic takes from the rapper/producer/father of four. Each new post brought a deluge of attention — not all of it positive — as he attacked his ex’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, lamented the separation of his family, and generally made a bit of a nuisance of himself. The drama concluded when he deactivated his account, presumably to go away and get some much-needed counseling out of the public eye.

Today, he returned, revamping the page with just one post, a collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Described by Bloomberg as “one of the world’s most influential designers,” Fukasawa has won multiple design awards over the course of a 30-plus-year-career, contributing to all sorts of consumer goods, from espresso machines to furniture. In Kanye’s new (sole) post, Fukasawa and Kanye offer a reimagining of one of the most ubiquitous products in the world: A McDonald’s cheeseburger. More specifically, they shared a conceptual redesign of the burger’s packaging, turning it into a square with translucent paper, similar to a candy wrapper.

There’s no information on what motivated this project or whether it’ll be used in any wider capacity yet, but fans are already celebrating Kanye’s return to Instagram; the new post has just under 1,000,000 likes in three hours.