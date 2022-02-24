Pete Davidson isn’t a big social media guy, but he gave it a shot recently by joining Instagram. He seemed to be happy on the platform, as his first post offered a behind-the-scenes look of his upcoming movie The Home and came accompanied by the hashtags #welcometomyinstagram and #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting. As BuzzFeed News notes, though, Kanye West fans, who are standing by the rappers side as he has expressed discontent with Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, flooded the post with comments telling him to “find God” and pestering him with the non-laudatory nickname Ye has given him, “Skete.”

Since then, Davidson’s Instagram account was deactivated, which West seems pretty happy about.

Taking to his own Instagram today, West shared a screenshot of Davidson’s blank account and took credit for Davidson leaving the platform, writing, “Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Kanye West brags about pushing Pete Davidson off Instagram after the comedian deactivated his account: “Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life” pic.twitter.com/5TmVCtB8br — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 24, 2022

West has been antagonistic towards Davidson since his and Kardashian’s relationship became more serious. On Valentine’s Day, he expressed hope for a reunion with Kardashian, writing in an Instagram post, “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY […] I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.” In a post shared shortly after that one, he asked that if fans see “Skete” in real life, they “SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”