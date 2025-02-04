After making history at the Grammys, Kendrick Lamar is getting ready to further pad his resume with his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Usher, who did last year’s show, has now passed the torch by sharing some advice for Lamar.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Usher said:

“I haven’t had the chance to catch up with him and tell him, one, how excited I am. I’ve talked to everybody around him. […] I’ve talked to all the producers, his creative team.

The one thing that I would say is savor the moment, because you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance, but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it, right? It might not be perfect, everything may not go exactly the way it’s supposed to, but if you are in your mind and stuck trying to make something perfect, you’re not going to look up and smell the flowers and realize, ‘Wait a minute, I’m here, and I get a chance to have this moment, and I’m not going to get it again, I’m not going to get this moment back.’

So, my encouragement to him is to really be present. I hope that he uses the moment well. There’s a lot that could be said, there’s a lot to be said for where hip-hop has come from. There’s a lot to be said for that young man and how he’s completely been an incredible benchmark for what it is to be an artist. […] I’m just hoping that he really maximizes that moment.”