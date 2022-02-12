Kanye West’s eleventh album, Donda 2, is slated to arrive on February 22. It remains to be seen if the album will be released on that day, as the rapper has a chronic history of failing to stick to release dates. We’ve yet to receive an official list of collaborators for the album, but names like Future and Marilyn Manson have come up. One person we won’t hear on Donda 2 is Kid Cudi. The two have worked together numerous times, but according to a recent Instagram post from Kanye, he won’t be putting Cudi on his upcoming album.

In the post, Kanye shared an image of a handwritten note that read, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” He added, “We all speak Billie language now.” While Kanye didn’t specify who “you know who” refers to, many have concluded that it’s Pete Davidson, who’s with Cudi. Additionally, Kanye tagged Kim Kardashian and Michael Che from SNL, which Davidson also appears on, thus making it quite obvious that Kanye was indeed referring to Davidson.

Kid Cudi responds to Kanye and calls him a "dinosaur" 😬 pic.twitter.com/W7yrAbtu5A — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 12, 2022

Shortly after the message was shared, Cudi responded to Kanye’s words in the comment section of the post. “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f*ckin dinosaur hahaha,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “Everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray [for u] brother [peace out emoji].”