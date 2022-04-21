On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian recalls making her debut on Saturday Night Live. Though she and ex-husband Kanye West had been separated at the time, West allegedly flew to New York City from Los Angeles to support Kardashian on her big night.

On The Kardashians, Kim said, “He literally took a coach, commercial flight, sat in a seat next to the bathroom. […] He said he didn’t sleep all night long just so he can get in town early enough to meet up with Dave [Chappelle] and go over jokes and really, like, help.”

Despite West’s efforts, the two did not reconcile, per Kim’s established boundaries. “Kanye and I are staying at separate hotels,” she said. “I’ve been really clear with him as far as, like, where we stand in our relationship.”

Before Kardashian’s appearance on SNL and before West released his 10th album, Donda, the two hadn’t spoken in eight months, as Kardashian said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to host Amanda Hirsch.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” Kardashian said. “And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere. He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it’ll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the ‘co-parenting goals’ at the end of the day.”

Earlier this month, West dropped out of a headlining slot at Coachella. Rapper Fivio Foreign tweeted that West “is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society.. He appreciates the support for the Album [Foreign’s debut, B.I.B.L.E., on which West is featured and credited as a producer] & the response.”