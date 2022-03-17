For the past month or so, Kanye West has been making life apparently difficult for Kim Kardashian as he lashes out over their recent divorce. It’s gotten downright concerning at times — so much so that outside observers like Trevor Noah have taken to using their case as an object lesson in the sort of behavior that frightens women into staying in toxic or abusive relationships (Kanye didn’t like that very much, getting himself suspended from Instagram while Noah tried to show empathy for the obviously hurting rapper).

Through it all, though, Kardashian has handled the situation about as gracefully as can be expected, imploring Kanye to take their dirty laundry offline and change the narrative. She was asked about this tendency on Ellen today, where the host noted that she “always protects him because of the kids.”

Kim admitted that dealing with Kanye is difficult but also explained why she hasn’t thrown him under the bus yet. “I think that’s just who I am and I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful,” she said. “No matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids… Take the high road.”

Although she’s done a relatively decent brushing off her ex-husband’s Instagram tantrums, that doesn’t mean she’s handled every situation perfectly. Kardashian was has been trolled for the past week after a promo interview for her family’s new Hulu-based reality show went viral. In the clip, Kim offers her “advice” for success: “get up and work” — which rang more than a little tone-deaf considering she was basically born wealthy and mostly makes money by slapping her name on various products promoted by her and her family’s reality TV empire. Two things can be true, right?

You can watch the Ellen clip above.