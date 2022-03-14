Just in time for its season premiere on Hulu, The Kardashians has dropped a new trailer that catches everyone up on the reality TV family and issues a surprisingly blunt (and The Godfather-esque) warning: “Never go against the family.” In the drone-shot heavy preview, naturally, Kim Kardashian is front and center and hints at her budding relationship with Pete Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye West. (An interesting reveal considering Kim had recently told Variety that Davidson won’t be in the first season, but that doesn’t mean his presence won’t be felt.)

The rest of the family get their fair share of screen time, too. Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are front and center while Khloe Kardashian and her messy relationship with Tristan Thompson are also in the mix. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are, of course, along for the ride. However, it’s towards the end of the trailer where we see a new side of the Kardashians. As the sisters meet to commiserate over the people who keep traumatizing them, Kim is shown taking an aggressive stance on the phone.

“We have all of the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the f*cking ground,” Kim says before the trailer cuts to Khloe and momager Kris Jenner warning Scott Disick to “never go against the family.” Considering the ongoing drama with Kanye that has been playing out in public, it’s an interesting choice to see Kim and her family actually lean into the power of their vast media empire.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.