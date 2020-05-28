Uproxx Studios
Music

George Floyd Was Formerly A Member Of A Storied Houston Hip-Hop Group, DJ Screw’s Screwed Up Click

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

All over the country this week, citizens have mourned and protested the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who was killed by Minnesota police when an officer knelt on his neck despite his pleas that he couldn’t breathe. Now, however, the world has even more reason to mourn Floyd’s death, as The Houston Chronicle revealed in its report on the incident that the Houston native was formerly a member of one of the city’s most storied hip-hop groups: DJ Screw’s Screwed Up Click.

The Houston-based group was instrumental in the creation of the “chopped-and-screwed” style of extremely slowed down music that prevails in rap music to this day. The group also included members such as Big Moe, Big Pokey, Fat Pat, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, Trae Tha Truth, and Z-Ro, having a lasting influence over the region’s rap scene that can be heard in the music of well-known affiliates like Devin The Dude and UGK.

“Sittin On Top Of The World,” one of the crew’s standout regional hits, has been making the rounds on social media and Reddit in response to Floyd’s death according to Billboard. You can play the song above. Floyd was also briefly a member of Presidential Playas, releasing the album Block Party in 2000.

Read the full Houston Chronicle report here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×