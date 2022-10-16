Last week, Kanye West was banned from Instagram and Twitter after making anti-semitic remarks and threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” On last night’s episode of Drink Champs, he addressed the aforementioned comments and blamed Jewish media for controversial stories about him.

“It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life,” said Ye. “That’s telling this Christian woman [Kim Kardashian] that has four black children to put that out as a message.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he continued to blame Jewish people and Jewish-owned entities, saying, “Jewish people have owned the black voice. Either it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.”

Despite Ye’s remarks, Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN decided to run the interview on the Revolt platform, which of course, Ye asked if they still would, after the fact that Uninterrupted’s The Shop decided to pull the interview they did with Ye.

“They blocked me out,” Ye said. “The Jewish media blocked me out.”

As he keeps promoting fascistic hate-speech, there continues to be collective silence & complicity from his peers in entertainment; we now know @TMZ buried footage of @kanyewest praising Hitler & Nazis. pic.twitter.com/UKSR6afKDt — Britt (@Britt_A) October 16, 2022

You can check out a clip from the interview above (if you must).