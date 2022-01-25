Kanye West interviews are nearly always a treasure trove of over-the-top declarations and wild reveals, and his latest one is no different in that regard. Linking up with gossip reporter Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye shared his thoughts on a variety of subjects, from his failed political campaign to his recent controversies involving his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the fan he allegedly punched in Los Angeles earlier this month (he says that the “fan” was an overly aggressive paparazzo).

However, amid the drama of his love life with Kim, — or lack thereof, now — he revealed that he felt so slighted by her public relationship with Pete Davidson (whose ass he threatened to beat on a new song) in part because of the lengths he went to in order to protect Kim from another potential sex tape scandal. According to Kanye, Kim’s ex, Ray J, who… ahem… co-starred in Kim’s previous sex tape, had apparently made another, keeping on a personal laptop which Kanye says he retrieved from Ray J after a red-eye flight to LA.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” he questioned. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ After I went and got the laptop from Ray J that night, right? I met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back… delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw that laptop? It represents how much she’s been used… It represents how much people didn’t love her, they just saw her as a commodity.”

While this is treading dangerously close to gaslighting territory in the same way he turned on Big Sean and John Legend for not supporting his ill-advised political campaign despite him signing them to G.O.O.D. Music in their early careers, it seems Kanye, at least, has an explanation for his hurt feelings — even if he has mostly proven to be his own worst enemy.