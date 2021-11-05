Just over two months after he released his tenth album Donda, Ye delivered his first full interview since the project was released through an appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s podcast, Drink Champs. The trio talked about a number of topics that included Donda, his presidential run, and his rocky marriage with Kim Kardashian, but comments about his former GOOD Music signees Big Sean and John Legend have caught many by surprise.

Kanye West said the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean and he no longer rocking with him or John Legend for switching up when he ran for office. pic.twitter.com/MN7Bt5ZzTw — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 5, 2021

N.O.R.E. asked Ye to pick between Big Sean and Pusha T, two artists who have long been associated with his GOOD Music label. It’s here that Ye delivered harsh comments about Sean. “When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say: ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,” Ye said. He continued, “I’m saying [that] the worst thing I’ve ever done was sign Big Sean.” After N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN delivered surprised reactions to his comments, Ye explained his reasoning behind the harsh statement.

“Nah man, look, I know this man mama bro, you know what I’m saying? I’ve changed this man’s family and both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at their boy that actually changed their life and that’s some sellout sh*t.” He added, “I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies. I ain’t saying they gonna change, but n****s is scared.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

After Sean presumably caught wind of Ye’s comments, he seemingly responded on Twitter with a slew of laughing emojis before directly addressing Ye. “Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!!” Sean said with two pictures of him, Ye, and Hit-Boy. “And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest [laughing emoji].”

Update: In a response to a Twitter user, Big Sean also claimed that Kanye West still owes him $6 million and refuted Kanye’s claim that he was “used” by the Democratic Party to undermine his own political campaign.