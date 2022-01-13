Kanye West is being investigated for battery after allegedly punching a fan in the face outside a Los Angeles nightclub according to LA’s Fox affiliate. The fan reportedly approached Ye as he sat in his SUV outside Soho Warehouse at around 3 am this morning. The rapper allegedly reacted violently, punching the fan in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. There was apparently an argument, but police are not revealing details, and at the time of the report, police hadn’t spoken to Kanye yet.

In a video posted on TMZ which was apparently shot around the time of the incident, Kanye can be seen arguing with someone near a vehicle, saying, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? ‘Cause that’s what happened right f*cking now.” He’s clearly upset about something, but details remain scant. In California, Battery is a misdemeanor and the maximum jail sentence is just six months.

The man accusing Kanye of punching him also apparently captured at least some of the incident on his mobile phone camera, and police are looking into it as part of their investigation.

Meanwhile, Kanye recently confirmed that he’s working on the followup to his 2021 album Donda and was recently revealed as one of Coachella’s 2022 headliners.