Ye has been trying his best to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce back in February. His latest efforts occurred during the Larry Hoover benefit concert, which he held with Drake. He added new lyrics to his 2011 track “Runaway,” rapping, “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.” Unfortunately for Ye, such efforts don’t appear to be working, as Kardashian recently filed to be legally single, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

The filing also reveals how Kardashian perceived the end of their relationship. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable,” the documents read. “Petitioner has no desire to reconcile with Respondent and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

It continues, “There will be no prejudice to Respondent if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

The new filing comes after Kardashian credited Ye with helping her interest in fashion during a speech she gave when she won the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.