This weekend is an exciting one for new releases thanks to some projects that were shared with the world. One of them is Steve Lacy’s long-awaited sophomore album Gemini Rights. The project is the follow-up to his Grammy-nominated 2019 debut Apollo XXI and it checks in at a brief yet extremely fulfilling ten songs with guest appearances from Joji and Foushee. Together with the release of Gemini Rights, Lacy shared a message about the project and it earned a special response from one of music’s biggest names.

News* Ye comments on Steve Lacy's Instagram post about the album 'Gemini Rights' pic.twitter.com/TZArigd9bw — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) July 15, 2022

“Gemini Rights is outttt [crying emoji] this feels so surreal,” Steve wrote in his original message. “I can’t explain it. It’s a new feeling. I think I’ll be able to tell you about it in a couple months. But for now I’ll enjoy this newness. Thank you guys for all the love and support. I promise it doesn’t go unnoticed [bow in a heart emoji].” In response, Kanye West took the moment to praise both Steve and the new album. “Album is beautiful,” Kanye wrote in the comment section. “One of the most inspiring people on the planet.”

steve lacy is with kanye 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J7RqJaGyWa — omar (@omarescoria) August 5, 2021

The comment from Kanye comes after he and Steve were photographed together at the former’s Donda livestream event last summer. When asked about his time there during an interview with GQ, Steve said simply, “It was cool, it was cool.”

You can view Kanye’s message to Steve in the post above.

Gemini Rights is out 7/15 via RCA Records. You can stream it here.