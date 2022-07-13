In just a few days, Steve Lacy will release his long-awaited sophomore album, Gemini Rights. The project will be his first full-length release since 2019’s Apollo XXI, and so far he’s delivered two singles to give fans an insight into what to expect with his next body of work. He kicked things off with “Mercury,” a track that’s carried by a bossa nova groove, and next came “Bad Habits,” which strikes as a sweet love song. Now, for his third and presumably final act before the album arrives, Lacy returns with “Sunshine” alongside Foushee.

The new record is a soothing confessional track that depicts Lacy and Foushee as a former couple a bit removed from their relationship. Despite their complaints about their new reality, each admits that deep down they hope to reconnect intimately just for another chance to be in each other’s presence. “Sunshine” also arrives with a video that captures Lacy playing with a band before we see Foushee get hoisted into the sky by a crane, and soon enough, Lacy joins her as they both sing their hearts out while dangling above the city.

You can watch the video for “Sunshine” above and see the full tracklist for Gemini Rights below.

1. “Static”

2. “Helmet”

3. “Mercury”

4. “Buttons”

5. “Bad Habit”

6. “2Gether (Enterlude)” With Matt Martians

7. “Cody Freestyle”

8. “Amber”

9. “Sunshine” Feat. Foushee

10. “Give You The World”

Gemini Rights is out 7/15 via RCA Records. Pre-save it here.