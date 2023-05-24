Kanye West Is Reportedly Being Sued By Gap For $2 Million

Earlier this month, it was reported that Adidas decided on a plan to sell the remaining Yeezy inventory after notoriously parting ways with Kanye West. However, the rapper is still in trouble — with Gap. In October, the company removed Yeezy products from its stores and shut down the Yeezy Gap website.

It looks like things are still not settled. According to TMZ, Gap has a $2 million lawsuit against West. Gap is being sued by Art City Center, who claim to own a building in Los Angeles that Gap leased as a storefront for Yeezy Gap products. Art City Center allege that unapproved alterations transpired at the property in 2021 and 2022 and are suing to restore the premises. As a result, Gap is apparently suing West.

Upon terminating their partnership with West, Gap representatives wrote in an official statement, “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down [the Yeezy Gap site]. Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees, and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”